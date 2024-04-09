Eid al-Fitr 2024 Celebrations: Traffic Advisory Issued for Nashik As Preparations Underway for Ramzan Eid

In preparation for the upcoming Ramadan Eid festivities, the Traffic Department has announced several route changes and traffic diversions effective from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Eid day. These adjustments aim to accommodate the heightened gatherings for prayers and shopping. The Eidgah Ground on Trimbak Road in Nashik, where a significant congregation is expected for Namaz prayers, and the Chauk Mandai and Dudh Bazar areas in Bhadrakali, witnessing increased foot traffic for shopping, are focal points for these modifications. The measures are intended to minimize inconvenience to citizens while maintaining the festive spirit.

The following information is provided for commuters convenience:

No Traffic Zones

The areas around Eidgah and Dudh Bazar are declared as no traffic zones during the specified hours.

No Entry Zones

Dudh Bazar Chauk to Phalake Road

Phalake Road to Chauk Mandai

Mumbai Naka Signal to Gadkari Chauk Signal

CBS to Modak Signal



Mico Circle to Jaltaran Talav Signal

Diversion Roads

Traffic from Badshai Corner towards Dudh Bazar will be diverted to Trimbak Police Chauki via Pimpal Chauk through Bhadrakali.



Traffic going towards Maila Darga will be diverted from Mahatma Phule Market to Phalake Tea Point through Sarda Circle Ganjamal.



Traffic going towards Chauk Mandai from Mahatma Phule Market will be diverted to Dwarka Circle.



Traffic coming from Mumbai Naka towards Gadkari Chauk will be diverted to Sandeep Hotel, Gurdwara Road.



Traffic coming from CBS towards Modak Circle will be diverted to Tilakwadi Circle and Kanhere Wadi.



Traffic going towards Bhavani Circle from Modak Circle will be diverted to Dhamankar Corner.

The Traffic Department has urged all citizens to strictly adhere to these changes in route on the specified days to avoid any inconvenience.