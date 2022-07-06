Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis likely to discuss cabinet expansion today

Mumbai: After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, the new Shinde-Fadnavis government won the confidence vote by a majority. After this, many arguments are being made about when the new government's cabinet will be expanded. An important piece of information has come to light in this regard.

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis will meet this evening. Fadnavis has also left Nagpur and now returning to Mumbai. It is learned that the expansion of the cabinet will be discussed in this meeting. It is also being said that Eknath Shinde will retain the Urban Development Department and the BJP will take over the Home Minister, Revenue and Finance departments.

As the BJP has given the post of Chief Minister to Eknath Shinde, one or two accounts can be reduced. There was talk that the two would share 50-50 per cent of the ministerial posts. However, the BJP's share will be higher. An opportunity will be given to check the scope of working as a minister without using only these two criteria while achieving ethnic and divisional balance. Ministers will have to show more vigorous performance in less time.

Meanwhile, the cabinet expansion is expected to take place before the rainy session of the state legislature, with the new minister expected to take up his post before the session. Also, the cabinet expansion of Shinde Fadnavis government is expected to take place on July 12 or 13.