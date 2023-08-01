Eknath Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh aid to families of deceased in crane accident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the loss of lives in the crane accident at Shahapur in Thane district and announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each of the deceased. Seventeen workers were killed and three injured as a crane fell on a bridge slab during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday, an official said.

A few persons are still feared trapped and efforts are on to rescue them, an NDRF official said. Three persons were injured in the incident and they were being treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalva in Thane, he said. CM Shinde announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

The government will bear the expenses of treatment of the injured persons, he said in a tweet. The accident took place during the third phase work of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, he added. The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur.