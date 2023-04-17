Eknath Shinde-BJP govt faces criticism over sunstroke-linked death of people at award function

Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra faced criticism over the sunstroke-linked death of people at a mega award function in Navi Mumbai, held in an open ground under a scorching sun, with the Opposition demanding a probe into organisation of the programme as the toll rose to 13, while eight patients still remained hospitalised.

While the Congress sought registration of a case of culpable homicide and said the government should quit, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) sought a probe into the tragedy. Tens of thousands of people had gathered in a 306-acre ground in the Kharghar area in Raigad district on Sunday for presentation of the Maharashtra Bhushan award to spiritual leader and social reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

The nearest weather station to the spot had recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. Eleven people attending the event died due to sunstroke on Sunday, while two patients undergoing treatment succumbed later, taking the toll to 13, officials said.

The deceased included nine women and four men, while eight people were still undergoing treatment after suffering from sunstroke at the award function, they said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Kapil Patil were among those present on the occasion.

Shinde termed the deaths as very unfortunate and said the kin of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar sought an inquiry into how the award event was organised during noon time when the temperature was very high.

Pawar said the function could have been held in the evening and Union Home Minister Shah could have taken a chopper to reach the venue. Shah had conferred the state’s highest civilian award on Dharmadhikari at the event.

Appasaheb is working for humanity and when someone of his stature is being given an award, it is obvious lakhs of his followers would attend the function. The government knew this but air-conditioned mandap was made only for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief minister, deputy CM and other dignitaries, Patole said in Pune.

This is a state programme. Why was there no covering for the lakhs who attended? This is inhuman and that is why people are seeking that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the Maharashtra government, he added.

I express condolences to the bereaved families. Since the temperature is increasing, everybody should be a little sensitive while organising a public event. I heard CM Eknath Shinde announcing an ex-gratia, but I would like to say that the worth of human life cannot be Rs 5 lakh, Supriya Sule said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut blamed the Maharashtra government for the tragedy and claimed politics prevailed over the convenience of people. The programme got stretched too long and people fell sick. A few of them even died because of it. The people who attended the event had come for Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and not for any other politician present on the stage, Raut said.