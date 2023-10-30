Eknath Shinde condemns Manoj Jarange's protest after NCP MLA's house burned down by activists

On the attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Prakash Solanke's Beed residence by pro-Maratha reservation protestors, chief minister Eknath Shinde said, Manoj Jarange Patil (Maratha reservation activist) should take note of the fact what turn this protest is taking. It is going in the wrong direction.

He also cautioned people against inciting violence in the name of Maratha reservation and said that due to certain people, suspicion is being cast on the entire movement. Those who are involved in violence should also keep in mind that it also harms the Maratha society and their familes will also suffer due to it

NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence in Maharashtra's Beed was on Monday set on fire by a group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors. Solanke said that he and his family were safe adding that there was a huge loss of property due to fire. This come amidst an indefinite fast by activist Manoj Jarange who sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.