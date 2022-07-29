Eknath Shinde declares Dahi Handi as national holiday

In a major development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared Dahi Handi as national holiday. The past two years all major festivals in the state have been shrouded under COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnik had written to Shinde to declare Dahi Handi as national festival of the state. Last week, Shinde had announced the withdrawal of all restrictions in the state for Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi. Shinde urged mumbaikars to follow all protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19.