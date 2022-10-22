Eknath Shinde group MLA Shahajibapu Patil says there is no problem in an alliance between MNS, BJP and Shinde group

Diwali is being celebrated with great enthusiasm, joy and gaiety in the country including the state. However most talked about is the Chief minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of MNS's Deepotsav programme, along with Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and MNS president Raj Thackeray that came together. After, this many reactions have started coming from the political circles. Balasaheb's Shiv Sena that is Shinde group MLA Shahajibapu Patil while commenting on this, said there is no problem in the alliance of MNS, BJP and Shinde group.

There is discussion that the cabinet expansion can take place in a few days. Speaking on this, many political analysts, knowledgeable people come and meet, they say that there are few leaders who were MLAs in 1995, so you are a senior political leader. People tell me that an experienced leader like you should get a ministerial post. Shahajibapu Patil said that people of my constituency also feel that our MLA should become a minister. He also clarified that CM Eknath Shinde will take my decision regarding the ministerial post.