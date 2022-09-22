"Eknath Shinde has gone to perform Mujra in Delhi": Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at state govt

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray has taken a sly dig at the ruling Maharashtra govt on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Delhi. Thackeray slammed Shinde saying, “CM Eknath Shinde has gone again to perform ‘Mujra’ in Delhi today… Why do Maharashtra projects go to other states? Why doesn’t he speak to the PM about this? Doesn’t he have the courage to speak on it?”Members of the ruling dispensation and the opposition in Maharashtra have been holding each other responsible for the multi-billion project going to neighbouring Gujarat.

The joint venture semiconductor project of the Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn proposed to be set up near Pune city earlier, will come up in Gujarat now. According to the Thackeray government when they were in power, they tried their best to crack the deal so that Maharashtra get the chip plant. However, as soon as Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took over Maharashtra governance the deal with Vedanta-Foxconn slipped into Gujarat's hand, Thackeray said.On the other hand, the Shinde government has accused Thackeray-led MVA government saying it had offered tax concessions on foreign liquor instead of for the project, and if it had done so, the project would have remained in Maharashtra.

