Eknath Shinde hits out at Uddhav Thackeray, says he went against his father's dreams, we corrected the mistake

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde who arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday, hit out at Uddhav Thackeray and said that he went against his father's dreams for power but we rectified the mistake.

He also said that the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is not just a matter of politics but also of faith for the Shiv Sena party. CM Shinde said, Some people are not happy with our Ayodhya Yatra. Some people are allergic to Hinudtva and have been spreading misunderstandings against Hindutva.

In 2014, a government with Hindutva ideology came into the country under the leadership of PM Modi. Balasaheb had given the slogan of Garve se kaho Hindu ho (proudly say you are a Hindu). So, the ideology of Shiv Sena and BJP have the same, he added.

Taking an apparent attack on former Maharashtra CM, Shinde said that Uddhav Thackeray went against Balasaheb's dreams just for the greed of power. On one hand, Lord Ram took vanvaas (isolation) just to fulfil his father's promise. While we all saw what happened on the other side.

He (Uddhav Thackeray) went against his father's dreams for the greed of power. People had voted for a BJP-Shiv Sena government, but some people took wrong steps, which we rectified 8-9 months back, Shinde added.

We were able to get the Bow and Arrow symbol and Shiv Sena name, only with the blessings of Lord Ram. I had said after becoming the CM that I will come here. I won't be able to forget this day in my life. Our whole government, Deputy CM Fadnavis have come here. Now, we will be going to perform aarti on Saryu river.

Recalling his earlier visit to Ayodhya, he said that only the platform was laid, but now pillars have also come up.