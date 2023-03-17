Eknath Shinde holds review meet after spike in Influenza cases, asks hospitals to be alert

Chief minister Eknath Shinde chaired a review meeting on Thursday to discuss the spread of the H3N2 influenza virus in the state and highlighted that hospitals could appoint contract staffers if they are impacted by the ongoing strike of government employees. CM Shinde directed health officials to hold public awareness campaigns to make people aware of these viruses and ensure that they abide by the necessary safety protocols."Influenza is caused by a virus. Early diagnosis helps in the treatment of this disease. Therefore, if symptoms develop, a patient should look to start timely treatment," the CM said.

Shinde emphasised that patients affected by the viral infection should be treated immediately, and therefore hospitals should have adequate stock of the antiviral drugs. The CM has said private hospitals should be roped in to ensure there is no problem in treatment due to the ongoing strike of the employees over the pension scheme. Batting for masking, the CM said that if an individual has cough, they should wear a mask or a three-layer handkerchief, and the sick person should avoid going to public places. The meeting was attended by deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, public health minister Dr Tanaji Sawant, medical education minister Girish Mahajan, and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, among others.