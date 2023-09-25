Eknath Shinde hosts star studded Ganapati celebration, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pay visit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Ganpati celebration at his residence was a grand affair.The entire entertainment industry was present to offer their prayers to Ganpati Bappa. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Asha Bhosle, Bhumi Pednekar and more, stars were clicked arriving at the CM's house.Salman Khan arrived at CM's residence with sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Ayush Sharma.

SRK was in a blue kurta and white pathani salwar while Salman was in a maroon kurta and black pyjama. The latter sported a cropped hairstyle and also had a yellow stole around his shoulders which was offered to him at the CM's house. Among others who were present for the Ganpati darshan at Eknath Shinde's home were Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Asha Bhosle, Boney Kapoor and Rashami Desai.