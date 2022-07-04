Eknath Shinde is a true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology: Devendra Fadnavis
Published: July 4, 2022
Deputy CM Fadnavis after the majority test said, "Thanks who voted in favor of the motion. Eknath Shinde is a true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. Shinde never cared for his own life, he always ready to help people. He always worked on ground."
Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 144 in the Maharashtra Assembly, headcount still going on.
The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.