Eknath Shinde Lands in Mumbai Ahead of Mahayuti's Big Decision on Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra caretaker chief Minister Eknath Shinde landed in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, December 1, from his native village of Satara. Before leaving the city, Shinde received a 'Guard of Honour' from Satara Police ahead of the ruling Mahayuti big decision for the Chief Ministerial post.

A senior BJP leader told the news agency PTI that Devendra Fadnavis' name has been picked for the Chief Minister's post. However, the Mahayuti alliance has yet to announce the official decision.

Eknath Shinde Receives ‘Guard of Honour’ by Satara Police

#WATCH | Satara: Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde receives 'Guard of Honour' by Satara Police as he leaves for Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/qna2gOC5Re — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2024

Earlier, caretaker CM Shinde had said that he would go with the decision made by the top leaders of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Later, he went to his native village in Satara as he cited his not doing well. The Shiv Sena chief returned to Mumbai on Sunday as the swearing-in ceremony of the new CM will take place on December 5 (Thursday) at the Azad Maidan.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chief Poll Officer S Chockalingam Warns of Legal Action Over EVM Tampering Allegations.

CM Eknath Shinde Lands in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde lands in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/9xdu80Y8vP — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2024

Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has accused the Mahayuti parties of delaying the process of government formation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said, “They (Mahayuti allies) never thought they would come to power again, so they had no planning on who would be the CM or the council ministers. This is why government formation is taking time.”