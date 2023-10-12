Eknath Shinde led Sena leader accused of swindling ₹70 lakh from society funds

Vijay Chougule, a leader belonging to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, is facing serious allegations of aiding in the misappropriation of society funds and conducting fraudulent transactions to the tune of over ₹70 lakh. The accusation has been made by over 55 members of Newa Garden CHS Ltd, Sector 20 A, Airoli, via a written complaint made to the joint registrar of CIDCO. The politician was the first elected chairperson of the 23-storeyed posh housing society, comprising 200-odd flats, in 2019.

Disagreements over financial decisions taken during Chougule’s tenure have cropped up from 2021. Opposing members of the society are demanding a re-audit of the society’s accounts and even seeking an inquiry into the misappropriation of funds under Section 83 of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960.According to a Hindustan Times report, members alleged that between April and July 2021, transactions worth ₹70 lakh were carried out between the former committee and the developer without any approval from the committee. In the complaint to the registrar, one of the complaints is about resolutions getting passed without the required quorum.

The developer, meanwhile, sent a letter to the society, pointing out that payment of property tax to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had been pending from 2011, and the amount had been adjusted from the ₹70 lakh. Society members, however, said that his levying them with taxes with retrospective effect even while failing to get conveyance done to the society was a “blatant violation”. They alleged that the managing committee, which should have got the deemed conveyance within four months, had delayed the matter only to facilitate the builder.

The politician denied the allegations and stated that he would take legal action against the members. “Not a single penny has been misappropriated or unaccounted for,” he said. “In fact, even I am waiting for the re-audit, as that will clarify the whole issue. The building to date does not have an occupancy certificate from NMMC, as the area falls in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), and a court case is going on to ascertain the boundary. In spite of this, the building is occupied, which in itself is questionable.Chougule said he had filed a civil suit for defamation against each of the signatories. “I am also in the midst of filing a criminal case,” he said. “As for the matter concerning the wrongful dissolution of the committee citing lack of quorum by the registrar, that too is under appeal at Mantralaya. This is a ploy to malign my reputation and I will not take it lying down.”