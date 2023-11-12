Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena announces support to BJP in five states Assembly elections

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has decided to support the BJP in the Assembly elections in the five states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Shiv Sena is the oldest of the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance and hence Shinde has decided to support the BJP in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Shinde himself, as well as other senior leaders of the party, would participate in the campaign in all these four states.

Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled for November 17, Mizoram on November 7 (concluded), Chhattisgarh on November 7 (first phase - already concluded) and 17 (second phase), Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30. The results will be declared on December 3.The development has come on the day when Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel called upon Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, fueling political speculations around Maharashtra politics.