Eknath Shinde likely to resign in evening, may join hands with BJP: Sources

It is learned that Eknath Shinde will resign from his ministry post this evening. Eknath Shinde is in Surat with his 35 supportive MLAs and is expected to meet Union Minister Amit Shah today.

It is learned that Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Devendra Fadnavis will hold discussions with Eknath Shinde this evening. The meeting will be held in Ahmedabad and BJP's Gujarat state president CR Patil has called on Union Minister Bhagwat Karad.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Milind Narvekar and MLA Ravindra Pathak have visited Eknath Shinde. It is the responsibility of these two to persuade Eknath Shinde to come back to Mumbai. Even if that doesn't happen, it is clear that the leader will try to bring back other supportive MLAs.

Eknath Shinde is in Surat and it is learned that he and the supporting MLAs will be airlifted to Ahmedabad. There are two reasons for this, one is that Union Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda will be visiting him. Secondly, since the Shiv Sena leader is coming to Surat, the Gujarat BJP is trying to prevent him and Eknath Shinde from meeting.