Eknath Shinde nominates Girish Mahajan, Tanaji Sawant as coordinating ministers for Ashadhi Ekadashi

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde nominated Rural Development minister Girish Mahajan and Health minister Tanaji Sawant as coordinating ministers to oversee Ashadhi Ekadashi arrangements for warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) in Pandharpur.

An official statement said the two ministers have been tasked with coordinating with different departments to provide facilities to warkaris. Lakhs of warkaris will culminate their wari (pilgrimage to Pandharpur, the abode of Lord Vitthal) on Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29.

Earlier, Eknath Shinde said warkaris, the devotees of Lord Vithhal, will get insurance cover during the Ashadhi Ekadashi procession which culminates in the temple town of Pandharpur. The insurance cover will be valid for 30 days, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said. Warkaris take part processions from different parts of the state every year as a mark of tribute to various saints.