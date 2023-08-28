"Eknath Shinde will continue as CM till 2024": Maharashtra BJP chief

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati stated at an event that Ajit Pawar won't become the chief minister. He also asserted that all nine MLAs who became ministers would go back to Sharad Pawar. BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule responded to these remarks.

"Eknath Shinde will be the chief minister until 2024. After that, there will be coordination between Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar again. Seat sharing will be arranged based on this coordination. Whatever results follow, we will move forward according to the decision of the Central Parliamentary Board," Bawankule stated.

"51 per cent of people are in favour of Modi. Ajit Dada made a good choice. In politics, certain decisions must be made. Ajit Dada's decision to align with Modi is among his best. Whether he will become the chief minister for life or not is not final, but it's true that Ajit Dada's decision in his life is the right one," he added.

"Uddhav Thackeray gave the job of flying the plane to Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut is a pilot. If the pilot decides to bring down the plane, who will save the passengers? Passengers about to go. Soon after the responsibility of being a pilot was given to Sanjay Raut, the passengers disembarked," he said.