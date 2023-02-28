Eknath Shinde writes letter to state Legislative Council's deputy chairperson seeking appointment of new chief whip of Shiv Sena

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde has written a letter to the state Legislative Council's deputy chairperson seeking that Viplove Bajoria be made the Shiv Sena's chief whip in the Upper House, a move apparently aimed at further cornering the faction led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Currently, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC Anil Parab is the party's chief whip in the House. Shinde has given the letter to state Legislative Council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who is part of the Thackeray camp.

The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature began on Monday. Bharat Gogawale, the Shiv Sena's chief whip in the state Assembly, on Sunday evening said, We have issued a whip to all MLAs of the Shiv Sena asking them to remain present full-time during the Budget session. If any legislator does not follow it, he/she will face action.

Amid the high decibel political and legal battle between rival Shiv Sena groups, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar last week said he has not got representation from any group claiming to be a separate party in the Lower House. The Election Commission has already allotted the name Shiv Sena and its symbol (bow and arrow) will remain with Chief Minister Shinde, he said.