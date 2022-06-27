Eknath Shinde's advocate alleges that threats have been given to rebel MLAs

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul who is appearing for Eknath Shinde and others said threats have been given to these MLAs and it was said that bodies of 40 MLAs will arrive back. The verdict of the Supreme Court has started, amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, during the verdict, the SC asked Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde why he has not approached the High Court with his plea against disqualification notices issued to him and other rebel MLAs.

Eknath Shinde has his rebel MLAs are still staying in Guwahati, and not showing any interest in coming back to Mumbai, even today also during the SC verdict the group of MLAs and Eknath Shinde are going to attend the verdict online.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".