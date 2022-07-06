Eknath Shinde's MLA Bharat Gogavale attacks Uddhav Thackeray

After the mutiny of Eknath Shinde, the Mahavikas alliance collapsed and the Shinde government was formed in the state. Shinde group MLAs are now openly criticizing Uddhav Thackeray's, Shiv Sena. Bharat Gogavale, a close supporter of Eknath Shinde and the party's new leader, has sharply criticized him. "There is a big difference between Balasaheb's Matoshri and Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshri. Balasaheb's Matoshri had three gardeners. But Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshri has eight gardeners. We can't climb eight floors," said Bharat Gogavale.

Explaining that the present Shiv Sena is no longer Balasaheb's Shiv Sena, he expressed his heartache. He also attacked Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Gogavale alleged that the actions taken by Shiv Sena are being carried out only through Sanjay Raut.

"It is because of Sanjay Raut that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has distanced itself from us. Everyone knows what Raut is talking about and what the consequences will be. Not only Sanjay Rathore, but all of us 40 MLAs were saying the same thing. However, it did not make any difference. But one post was removed from Shiv Sena. Raut's statement was heartbreaking ", said MLA Bharat Gogavale.



"If Matoshri's door is opened, we will go. We will take a decision after discussing with Eknath Shinde. But Matoshri is Balasaheb's place. He is the one who built it. Uddhav Saheb built a new Matoshri. There are 8 gardeners. We can't climb. We can only climb three floors ", said Bharat Gogavale.