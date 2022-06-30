Eknath Shinde's MLAs, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra

In a unexpected political twist, Shiv Sena's rebel group leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday announced as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, heading a government supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Soon after the announcement, the rebel MLAs supporting Shinde were seen celebrating at a hotel in Goa.Currently, a herd of rebel MLAs are camping at a five star hotel in the BJP ruled Goa after their arrival from Assam.

#WATCH | Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/uJVNa4N74g — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

In a video shared by news agecny ANI, after Devedra Fadnavis announced Eknath Shinde as next Maharashtra CM, his supporting MLAs hailed him and celebrated the moment. The MLAs were dancing while cheering for Eknath Shinde; few also got on the top of tables at the hotel and danced.The hotel staff present there asked the MLAs to get off the table.Fadnavis made the stunning announcement after calling on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Shinde this afternoon.Shinde will be sworn-in alone as the CM at 7.30 p.m. and later on, the cabinet will be expanded to accommodate MLAs from both sides.

