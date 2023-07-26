Election Commission sends notice to Sharad Pawar faction

A significant development has emerged in the state's politics. After the split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar claimed the party's name and symbol and had approached the Election Commission. Subsequently, the Election Commission has issued a notice to Sharad Pawar's faction on the petition filed by Ajit Pawar's group.

Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after extending support to the Shinde government. A total of nine NCP members, including Ajit Pawar, took oath as ministers. Following this, Ajit Pawar submitted a letter signed by 40 MLAs to the Election Commission.

In this letter, it has been revealed that Ajit Pawar was elected as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on June 30. In this letter, Ajit Pawar has claimed the name and symbol of the party. After Ajit Pawar's rebellion, Sharad Pawar had said that he would not fight a legal battle but would go directly to the people. However, now that the Election Commission has issued a notice to the Sharad Pawar group, they will have to engage in a legal battle.

Meanwhile, the specific details mentioned by the Election Commission in the notice sent to Sharad Pawar's group have not been disclosed yet. As of now, it is not clear what course of action Sharad Pawar's group will take in response to the notice.