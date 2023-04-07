Elections for 60 Gram Panchayats in Kolhapur district to be held on May 18

The upcoming byelection for the post of 66 members and 6 sarpanches of 60 Gram Panchayats in the district has been scheduled for May 18, as these positions fell vacant due to reasons like resignation, disqualification, or death. The state election commission has announced the schedule for the election on Thursday. The votes will be counted on May 19 after the election.

There are currently 3,666 vacant member positions and 126 vacant sarpanch posts in a total of 2,620 Gram Panchayats across the state. This shortage of elected officials includes a total of 72 seats in 12 talukas of the district. The highest number of empty positions, which is 18, is in 10 Gram Panchayats situated in Chandgad. The election to fill these vacant positions is scheduled to be held on May 18, and the final voter list was released on March 9.