Electricity bills of Tata Power consumers in Mumbai to reduce by 25-35%

Consumers of Tata Power in Mumbai will get 25-35 percent lower electricity bills than what they are paying now because of an interim order issued by the Appellate Tribunal of Electricity (APTEL).The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) has stayed Tata Power’s tariff hike that was approved by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) earlier this year. A revised tariff for FY 2023-24 will be decided upon at a later stage by APTEL.

In the last Multiple Tariff Revision had made electricity supply 10% dearer during FY 2023-24 for residential users and 21% higher the subsequent fiscal. We will ensure that the relief granted by the Hon’ble APTEL is passed on to our 7.5 lakh consumers, further reinforcing our steadfast commitment to fairness and affordability in all our operations,” said Sanjay Banga, President, Transmission and Distribution, Tata Power.

Sanjay Banga, President, Transmission and Distribution at Tata Power, said, "This interim stay is a testament to Tata Power's dedication to delivering affordable electricity to the people of Mumbai. It validates our commitment to providing sustainable power at cheaper rates, and our customers will directly reap the benefits of this decision. We will ensure that the relief granted by the APTEL is passed on to our 7.5 lakh consumers, further reinforcing our steadfast commitment to fairness and affordability in all our operations.”

Nilesh Kane, Chief of Mumbai Distribution, Tata Power, said, “With a commitment to excellence, Tata Power has long been recognised for its dedication to providing power at highly competitive rates in Mumbai. Serving over 7.5 lakh customers in the city, the company's customer-centric approach remains the cornerstone of its operations. Hon’ble APTEL’s Order represents a pivotal opportunity to strengthen this commitment, ensuring the delivery of quality, affordable, sustainable, and reliable power supply that benefits both customers and the wider community.”