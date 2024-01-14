‘Ending My Family’s 55-Year Relationship’: Milind Deora Resigns From Congress

On Sunday, January 14, Congress leader Milind Deora announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party, bringing an end to his family’s 55-year relationship with the Congress.

Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party.



I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their… — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 14, 2024

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the son of Congress veteran Murli Deora stated, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party... I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years."

His resignation comes amid speculation that he would join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, Deora, on Saturday, dismissed the speculation as “rumors.” "I am listening to my supporters... Haven't taken a decision yet," the former Mumbai South MP said when asked if he was planning with his supporters.

Deora labelled these reports as rumours in response to questions about media reports suggesting that he was leaving the Congress to join the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

The son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, Milind Deora, had won the Mumbai South seat in 2004 and 2009. However, he ended up as the first runner-up in the subsequent elections in 2014 and 2019 against Shiv Sena (Undivided) leader Arvind Sawant.