Equity indices open flat, Bajaj finance, ICICI gain

January 5, 2022

Benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday amid mixed global cues.

Equity indices open flat, Bajaj finance, ICICI gain

At 9.17 am, BSE Sensex was down by 0.02 per cent or 14.48 points while NSE Nifty was down by 0.07 per cent or 11.85 points.

On the Sensex, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were major gainers.

