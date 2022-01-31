Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 728 points

Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 728.03 points and Nifty up by 218.30 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 728.03 points or 1.27 per cent at 57928.26 at 9.23 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17320.30 at 9.23 am, up by 218.30 points or 1.28 per cent.

On the Sensex, all the sectors, except the capital goods, were trading in positive bias. Information Technology (IT), realty and teck are among the sectors trading at the highest.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor