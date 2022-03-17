Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 873 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 873.74 points and Nifty up by 246.60 points.

At 9:21 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 873.74 points or 1.54 per cent at 57690.39.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17221.90, at 9:21 am, up by 246.60 points or 1.45 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

