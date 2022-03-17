Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 873 points
By ANI | Published: March 17, 2022 09:34 AM2022-03-17T09:34:56+5:302022-03-17T09:45:08+5:30
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 873.74 points and Nifty up by 246.60 points.
At 9:21 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 873.74 points or 1.54 per cent at 57690.39.
The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17221.90, at 9:21 am, up by 246.60 points or 1.45 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor