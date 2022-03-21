Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges by 56 points

Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex plunged by 56.16 points and Nifty down by 11.20 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 56.16 points or 0.10 per cent at 57807.77 at 9.35 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17275.80 at 9.35 am, down by 11.20 points or 0.06 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

