Even after low rainfall Jagbudi river water stays at warning level

Ratnagiri: Since Monday, there has been a day-long break from the rainfall and in between, the recovery is underway. Although this is the case throughout the district, the river bed of Jagbudi in the village is still at warning level. In the last 24 hours, a total rainfall of 164 mm (average 18.22 mm) has been recorded in the district control room.

The rains have started to take a break in the district for the last two-three days. At night, however, it is raining heavily. Sporadic showers have occurred in the last two days. Meteorological Department | Rainfall has reduced in all the talukas in the district and recovery is underway. However, till evening, the atmosphere was filled with rain.

Although the amount of rain has reduced in the district, Jagbudi river in the village is still dangerous

is on the level. The danger level of this river is 5 meters. Currently the vessel is at 6.5 meters this Sunday

It has reached 5.30 meters on Monday.

So far 15915 mm (total average 1768.33 mm) rainfall has been recorded in the district. Also, in the next four days, moderate to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in Nagiri district.