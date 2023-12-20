Even if he were a BJP official, we would not have spared the accused who abused his girlfriend: Chitra Wagh

Thane: Ashwajit Gaikwad, the man who physically abused his girlfriend and hit her with a car used to be an official under BJP's Yuva Morcha. He does not bear any connection to the party currently. Even if he were a party official, the BJP would not have spared him, stated Chitra Wagh, head of BJP Mahila Morcha.



She visited the victim on Monday night. While talking to the press, she made it clear that the government does not intend to cover for anyone. The young woman's condition is improving and the Chief Minister and Home Minister have taken cognizance of the shocking incident that happened to her.



A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe deeper into the matter. Wagh has spoken to the victim's family and Kasarvadvali Police. SIT will proceed to get the victim's statement. Kasarvadvali police will then increase the necessary sections in the complaint and take action, she assured.



Wagh further clarified that Ashwajit was an official of Palghar Yuva Morcha four years ago and now he does not have any association with the party. Even if he were still a part of the BJP, no one would have covered for his grave crime and the investigation will take place impartially.