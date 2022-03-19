'Even if MVA-AIMIM comes together, it will not make any difference to defeat BJP ': Fadnavis

"Even if Mahavikas Aghadi-AIMIM comes together, it will not make any difference. Everybody is trying to defeat the BJP but the people are behind the BJP," said Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of the Opposition. Speaking in Nagpur, Devendra Fadnavis said that if they all come together, in the end they are all one. They are trying to unite and defeat the BJP. But even if all come together, the people of Maharashtra still believe in Modi. He said that people will elect BJP only.

But we want to see what Shiv Sena will do. If they lose, they see EVM, B team, C team, Z team. They are criticizing this method after losing. Now we want to see what Shiv Sena does for power, said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with AIMIM, saying that there will be no alliance with those who have Aurangzeb as their role model. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel expressed readiness to form an alliance with Mahavikas Aghadi.