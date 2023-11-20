Every morning, some crows start cawing: Eknath Shinde takes a dig at his rivals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde employed a musical analogy to characterize the present political landscape, referring to it as besur sur or not in tune.

Shinde, leading a coalition government consisting of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), conducted the bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Vidyalaya in his hometown of Thane. He also inaugurated several civic projects during the event. Shinde expressed admiration for the iconic Lata Mangeshkar, stating, The world witnessed a Lata Mangeshkar era, during which she captivated people with her extensive collection of songs.

The chief minister directed the Thane municipal corporation to ensure that roads in the city remain clean and dirt-free. Notably, the Mumbai civic body has undertaken washing of roads in the megapolis to curb pollution, mainly caused by dust. I want to see Thane city as clean as Mumbai, said Shinde, the MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in the city.

Hailing the late Lata Mangeshkar, Shinde said, There are various Yugs (eras) and during this Kaliyug, there was Lata-yug (era of Lata Mangeshkar). She is the pride of the country. Her songs have become a source of life for many.

He said the upcoming music school named after Latadidi is an attempt to preserve her memory and pass on the tradition of various forms of music to the coming generations. In a dig at his political opponents, the chief minister said, Every morning, some crows start cawing which continues through the day. They pollute the atmosphere. Due to them, noise pollution has increased.

Presently, everything is besur sur (musical note which is not in tune) in politics, he added. Shinde said the state government is always ready to assist civic works and has allotted Rs 50 crore for desilting wells in Thane.