Ex-Maha CM Prithviraj Chavan says hope Kharge will renew consultative process in Congress

The former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressed confidence that new Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will renew the consultative process which existed in the party earlier.

“I hope Kharge will use his electoral and administrative experience in strengthening the Congress and take it to new heights. I am confident that he will renew the consultative process that existed in the party earlier,” Chavan said.

“There are many unresolved issues and the Assembly elections in two states due this year. There is the 2024 challenge as well. I wish Kharge takes the party to new heights,” he further stated.

