Ex-minister Nawab Malik granted bail in Mohit Kamboj defamation case

Former minister Nawab Malik is currently out on bail for two months; however, several cases against him remain ongoing. Today, Nawab Malik appeared before the Sewri court in connection with the Mohit Kamboj defamation case. In this particular instance, Malik was granted bail by the Sewri court, securing his release on a surety bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Mohit Kamboj had filed a defamation case against Nawab Malik in response to allegations made by Malik against him. The case has been pending since 2021, and Mohit Kamboj stated that he would not compromise on the matter, emphasizing that his role remains unchanged.

“I Don’t Compromise! My Stand Is Same What was In 2021 Against Salim-Javed! In Criminal Defamation Case Filled By Me In 2021 Against Fake Allegations Made By Nawab Malik Against Me, Non-Bailable Warrant Is Issued Against मियाँ And He Reached Shivadi Court Today To Get Warrant Cancelled!” Mohit Kamboj wrote on X.

The non-bailable warrant against Nawab Malik was revoked following his appearance before the court. Mohit Kamboj's request for a hearing in the case was granted by the court. The trial for this case is set to commence on October 25, with the court instructing both Malik and Kamboj to be present during the proceedings.