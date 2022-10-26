Exam council announces TAIT after five years

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will hold the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) in February next year.

TAIT, a qualifying criterion for appointment of teachers in government and aided schools for classes I to X, was first held in 2017. Even though it was decided to hold the exam twice in a year, it was never held again after 2017, The Indian Express reported

According to information provided by the MSCE, the test will be held from February 17 to 28 next year. The Council is currently working on finalising an agency, which will be the technology service provider for the test, which will be held online. By December 2022, a detailed schedule of the exam will be declared, said Sharad Gosavi, in-charge chairman of the MSCE.

According to a report of The Indian Express, while the test is going to be held after almost five years, teachers have expressed their unhappiness with the decision as, according to them, there is no point in holding the exam if there is not going to be any hiring.

Sushil Shejule, coordinator of the Marathi-medium School Managements Association, said, “Unfortunately, there are multiple candidates who have cleared TAIT in 2017, but their appointments are still not approved.”