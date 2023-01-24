Expel Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, don’t let him go voluntarily

The Congress on Monday demanded Maharashtra Governor who has expressed his desire to quit be sacked by the President and not allowed to quit, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction took a dig saying “better late than never”. The Congress and NCP, both members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, also said Koshyari should have written to the President to discharge him of all responsibilities if he believed the position of the governor is Constitutional and not political one.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Monday said that he has expressed his desire to be relieved of all political responsibilities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Mumbai last week. In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Monday, Koshiyari said he wishes to dedicate the rest of his life to reading, writing and “other activities”. It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra – the land of saints, social reformers and valiant fighters,” Koshyari said in the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan of Maharashtra.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of the state for their love and affection during his tenure of over three years so far, Koshiyari said he hoped that the PM would heed his request. “During the recent visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” he said.