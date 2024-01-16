Expert Doctors: TMC should take More Initiatives to Improve the Health Status of Citizens

Thane Municipal Corporation's citizen participation initiative "Thane is changing in my eyes," launched by Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, is drawing positive feedback from dignitaries across various fields. The third session of the initiative recently involved expert doctors from Thane city.

While appreciating the beautification efforts that have improved Thane's appearance, the doctors emphasized the need for concurrent focus on public health, starting with children. They suggested the Municipal Corporation create public awareness campaigns, with expert advice, through billboards displaying health essentials. Additionally, a medical college was proposed to enhance educational facilities.

The seminar, chaired by Commissioner Bangar, saw participation from prominent city doctors including Dr. Mahesh Joshi (Thane IMA branch president), Dr. Sunil Budhlani (IMA Maharashtra member), Dr. Pradeep Uppal (ENT surgeon), Dr. Amit Saraf (medicine department chair), Dr. Minal Gadgil (IMA treasurer), Dr. Santosh Kadam, Dr. Manisha Ghosh, Dr. Jayanarayan Senapati, and Dr. MP Shah (gynecologist at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College).

Dr. Uppal suggested forming division-wise groups of private and government hospitals to bolster citizen health initiatives. Through these groups, daily public awareness campaigns could be conducted, focusing on dietary information and promoting healthy food choices.

Dr. Joshi advocated for private doctor collaboration with the Thane Municipal Corporation. He suggested making specialist doctors available at municipal health centers and key hospitals like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital and Kalwa Hospital between noon and 4 p.m. This, he argued, would benefit less privileged citizens. Additionally, establishing a central pharmacy offering discounted medication through the Municipal Corporation was proposed to support underprivileged communities.

Concerns Raised on Sanitation, Road Safety

Dr. Joshi further highlighted the need for concrete measures to control recurring epidemics in the city. He pointed to public pet strolling practices as a contributing factor to sanitation issues and suggested regulations to address it. He also urged collaborative action with the transport department to manage traffic issues, including addressing drivers reversing on one-way roads.