Extension of sugar exports till July 20

Kolhapur: The central government has given an extension till July 20 for sugar exports. MP Dhananjay Mahadik had met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday and made the demand. The sugar industry was relieved as the central government took immediate notice and extended the deadline in just 24 hours.

The country produced record sugar. Large quantities of sugar will also be produced in the coming crushing season. Therefore, the central government should take a strategic decision and immediately extend the period for sugar exports.

The central government has imposed restrictions on sugar exports in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. In this context, Mahadik raised the issues facing the sugar industry. In particular, the need to take measures to control exports and domestic market prices in the wake of sugar bumper production, the corona crisis and the need for domestic markets, reconsidering restrictions on sugar exports by the central government, and the risk of sugar degradation if sugar mills are left unattended.

