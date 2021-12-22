Fact Check: Byculla zoo renamed as 'Hazrat Haji Peer Baba Rani Bagh'?

For the last several years, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo have been the center of attraction for Mumbaikars. Ordinary Mumbaikars come here on holidays with their children. The zoo now houses wildlife as well. Penguin sightings are a feature of this garden. Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo are known as Byculla Zoo. But a photo circulating on social media is spreading anger among everyone. In this viral photo, there is a sign saying Hazrat Ali Peer Baba Rani Bagh. This photo has gone viral on social media. Many people are forwarding this photo. What exactly is the truth behind the photo?

The name of Rani Bagh in Mumbai is now Hazrat Ali Peer Baba Rani Bagh, a photo engraved on a black granite board is going viral. This claim is being made on Facebook. The park was started in 1861 under the name Victoria Garden. At that time, Marathi people in the city used to call it Rani's garden.

After independence, the garden was renamed Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan. According to the viral claim, Byculla Zoo is now named Hazrat Ali Peer Baba Rani Bagh. But when entering this park, it is written in big bold letters as Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Park and Zoo. It is seen that the tickets issued to the tourists visiting this zoo are also printed on the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Park and Zoo.

The mayor of Mumbai has given an explanation regarding this claim as the park is coming under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the claim that the name of the park has been changed is false and there is already a Dargah of Hazrat Ali Peer Baba in this park. In this Dargah, both Hindus and Muslims bow their heads in unity. It is seen as a symbol of unity. Some miscreants are trying to create a rift in society by making photos viral in this way. The name of this park is Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo and it will remain so in the future.