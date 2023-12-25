Factory Near Sakinaka, Mumbai Engulfed in Flames, No Casualties
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 25, 2023 07:08 PM2023-12-25T19:08:33+5:302023-12-25T19:08:48+5:30
On December 25, a major fire broke out at a factory in the Saki-Naka area of Mumbai. The fire brigade quickly sent eight vehicles to the scene to deal with the situation. The firefighting teams showed great efficiency in their efforts, successfully bringing the fire under control and preventing it from spreading.
Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties from the incident. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the factory have not yet been revealed. Fire safety measures and emergency response efforts played a crucial role in managing the situation and preventing potential harm.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a factory in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/fNMYxryYPH— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023