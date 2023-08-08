Fadnavis a master blaster who knows how to hit sixes says, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday hailed his deputy Devendra Fadnavis as a "master blaster" who knows how to hit sixes and how to take a wicket, a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray termed the senior BJP leader a "muster minister".Speaking at a state government programme in Jejuri city, Shinde said one should think before calling Fadnavis a "muster minister".



"When he (Fadnavis) was the chief minister (2014-19), he didn't say no to any work. I am witness to this. He did every work. He is not a muster minister. He is a master blaster who knows how to hit sixes and fours and how to take a wicket," Shinde said while speaking at the 'Shasan Aaplya Dari (Government at Your Doorstep) programme.Shinde hit back at the opposition for mocking him whenever he and senior leaders like Fadnavis visit Delhi."When we go to Delhi, (the opposition) mocks us. We go to Delhi in the interest of the state, to ensure better facilities for citizens, and to bring development. The Centre's support is important for (implementing) big-ticket projects. Nonetheless, we will keep going to Delhi for our people and will bring projects to Maharashtra," he said. Deputy Chief Ministers Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also attended the event.