Fadnavis: Not fadtoos, but kartoos in response to Thackeray's comment
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 5, 2023 10:08 AM 2023-04-05T10:08:51+5:30 2023-04-05T10:10:45+5:30
In response to Uddhav Thackeray's comment calling him a "useless" Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis stated on Tuesday that he is not "Fadtoos" but "Kartoos" (bullet).
Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray referred to Fadnavis as a "Fadtoos Home Minister" (useless) following an incident in which a woman activist associated with the Thackeray group was reportedly assaulted by the Shinde group in Thane.
Fadtus nahi Kartus..!#SavarkarGauravYatra pic.twitter.com/rpvLYSt2tW— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 4, 2023
During his speech at the 'Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' event in Nagpur, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis responded to Uddhav Thackeray's comment calling him a "useless" Home Minister by saying, "Today he (Uddhav Thackeray) referred to me as 'Fadtoos' (useless) Home Minister. I want to tell Uddhav Thackeray that I am not useless, but rather a 'Kartoos' (bullet). Jhukega Nahi Saala, Ghusega (won't back down but will instead pierce through)."
The Shiv Sena and BJP are organizing a 'Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state following the controversial comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the late Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.