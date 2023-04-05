Fadnavis: Not fadtoos, but kartoos in response to Thackeray's comment

In response to Uddhav Thackeray's comment calling him a "useless" Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis stated on Tuesday that he is not "Fadtoos" but "Kartoos" (bullet).

Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray referred to Fadnavis as a "Fadtoos Home Minister" (useless) following an incident in which a woman activist associated with the Thackeray group was reportedly assaulted by the Shinde group in Thane.

During his speech at the 'Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' event in Nagpur, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis responded to Uddhav Thackeray's comment calling him a "useless" Home Minister by saying, "Today he (Uddhav Thackeray) referred to me as 'Fadtoos' (useless) Home Minister. I want to tell Uddhav Thackeray that I am not useless, but rather a 'Kartoos' (bullet). Jhukega Nahi Saala, Ghusega (won't back down but will instead pierce through)."

The Shiv Sena and BJP are organizing a 'Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state following the controversial comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the late Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.