Fadnavis should strengthen his intelligence otherwise, there will be Hamas-like situation: Sanjay Raut

On Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' attack on the Thackeray faction over drug kingpin Lalit Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that Lalit Patil has no relation to Shiv Sena. There is a man called Dadaji Bhuse in your cabinet. He had brought that man into Shiv Sena and called him his khaas aadmi. He had said that the man was going to the BJP, but he brought him here. He never became a member of the Shiv Sena. Tell Fadnavis to strengthen his intelligence; otherwise, there will be a Hamas-like situation. Israel thought its intelligence was strong; how could it attack? You too think that your intelligence is strong, but you don't know what goes on behind your back.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the charge of the home department, said on Friday that drug boss Lalit Patil was the Nashik city unit president of the Shiv Sena and alleged that he was not even interrogated when he was arrested in 2020 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.

Fadnavis mentioned that Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister at the time.Patil was given Police Custody Remand (PCR) for 14 days but was immediately admitted to Sasoon Hospital, Pune. He spent 14 days in the hospital with no interrogation. The government did not file an application asking for his examination by the medical board, nor was an extension sought for his custody. If there was no interrogation, how can there be a conviction? he asked.Now you decide whose narco test should be done, said Fadnavis, adding that there are many issues, but he would not speak on them today.

Patil, who had escaped from Sasoon Hospital on October 2, was arrested in Chennai within days by the Saki Naka Police, Mumbai.Earlier this month, the Saki Naka Police, led by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary and DCP Zone X, Datta Nalawad, had raided a factory in the MIDC area of Nashik and seized significant quantities of Mephedrone. The factory is allegedly owned by Bhushan Patil, the brother of Lalit Patil.