'Fadnavis should work for RAW or CBI', says Uddhav Thackeray

Devendra Fadnavis provided information to the Central Investigation Agency against Nawab Malik. Given Fadnavis' skills, the central government should take him to RAW or CBI, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Assembly on Friday. Since the first day of the budget session, the BJP has been demanding the resignation of Nawab Malik, accusing him of having links with Dawood. Uddhav Thackeray responded to all these allegations in the Assembly on Friday.

CM questioned whether the Enforcement Directorate has become housemaid of BJP, in view of the arrest of its leaders like Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik. He also slammed the BJP for linking Malik and the MVA government in general with the underworld fugitive Dawood Irabhim.