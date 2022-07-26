Fadnavis taunts Uddhav Thackeray says,'I don't watch fixed match'

"I don't watch fixed matches, I always watch live matches," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. In the wake of the rebellion in the Shiv Sena and the transfer of power in the state, the much talked about interview of Uddhav Thackeray has been published in the newspaper 'Samana' on Tuesday. Uddhav Thackeray has commented on many issues in this interview. He also targeted Eknath Shinde group and BJP in this interview.

Against this backdrop, the media tried to talk to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Tuesday. Fadnavis was asked about Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the BJP in an interview. On that Fadnavis said that I don't watch fixed matches. I watch live matches, real matches. What about fixed matches, how do I react to that? Devendra Fadnavis said that I will talk about this after a few days.



