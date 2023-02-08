College given a deadline of March 31 to rectify errors

Aurangabad: Vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Pramod Yeole, is currently verifying the facilities of 82 colleges. In the first phase, 23 colleges underwent verification, and 19 of them were fined Rs 2 lakh and banned from admissions. Out of the 19, 5 have paid their fines. Those who fail to rectify the errors by March 31 will not be given affiliation for the next academic year.

In the second phase, Dr Yeole conducted a hearing for 10 colleges on Tuesday after receiving the committee report on the physical facilities of 25 colleges. These colleges were given the opportunity to improve their facilities and rectify any errors found in the 16 criteria before the deadline. The ten colleges that underwent the hearing are SK College Jalna, Jawaharlal Nehru College Parli, Bhanudasrao Chavan College Partur, Vivekananda Institute Aurangabad, Vijayendra Kabra College, Aurangabad, Siddharth College of Library and Information Science Padegaon, Lokmanya College Sewli, National College Nagad, VN Patil Law College, Aurangabad and Shivraj College, Partur.