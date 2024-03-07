Fake Amul Butter Scam: Two Suppliers to Hoteliers Arrested as Ring Busted in Thane Village

Dombivli: The Kalyan Crime Branch raided a factory manufacturing fake Amul butter near Khoni village on Katai-Badlapur road. The police arrested Pintu Jinak Yadav (36) and Premchand Fekuram (32) and seized materials, machines, and raw materials for making fake butter, paper boxes of Amul company, and other valuables worth Rs 2,93,255.

Police constable Dattaram Bhosale and police constable Gurunath Jarag received information through a tip-off on Tuesday that fake butter was being made and sold in a building near Tarang Hotel in Khoni village. Under the guidance of senior police inspector Naresh Pawar, a team of police inspector Rahul Maske, assistant police inspector Sandeep Chavan, Deepak Mahajan, Balaji Shinde, Vishwas Mane, Amol Borkar, Anup Kamat, Sachin Wankhade and others raided and arrested the two.

The factory owner Pintu Yadav used to mix the butter plant, refined palmolein oil, salt, and anato food color in the tank, move it with the help of a machine, assemble it, put it in a tray of mold to take shape, then remove it and keep it in the deep fridge to tighten it. The fake butter, which is harmful to health, was fitted with butter paper in the name of Amul Company and then packed in a paper box used to sell butter of Amul Company and supplied as original Amul butter to retail hotels, sandwich hand carts, and dhabas.

Thane Food and Drug Administration officials Rajendra Kardak and Archana Vanare were also involved in the operation. The raid was conducted at 2 pm on Tuesday. The operation continued till 5 am on Wednesday. A case has been registered at Manpada police station.