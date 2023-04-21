Fake parents, unclaimed body used to claim Rs 2 crore insurance

The medical superintendent and a police constable conspired to get an insurance claim of Rs 2 crore by providing the name of the survivor to an unclaimed body. They also created fake parents to make the claim and shared the money among themselves. However, the scam was exposed when someone informed the insurance company, leading to a case being registered with the Mumbai Police in 2015-16. The case has now been transferred to the city for further investigation.

The Mumbai Police recently arrested Dr Vishal Keware, who was the Medical Superintendent of Srigonda Rural Hospital at the time of the fraud, in connection with the case. Kailas Deshmukh, a police constable and another accused in the case, is still at large and being sought by the authorities.

Dinesh Pramod Taksale obtained insurance worth Rs 2 crore from the LIC branch in Dadar, Mumbai in April 2015. Two years later, on March 14, 2017, his parents filed a claim with LIC, stating that Dinesh had died in an accident and submitted the necessary documents. The claim was approved and the insurance amount was paid out. However, after some suspicion, LIC conducted an investigation and after six years of probing, it was discovered that Dinesh Taksale was actually alive.

A case related to a fake insurance claim of Rs 2 crore was filed by Om Prakash Sahu, the assistant administrative officer of LIC's Dadar branch, on February 21, 2023, at the Shivaji Park police station. Dinesh Pramod Taksale, along with his accomplices Anil Bhimrao Latke and Vijay Ramdas Malwade, was subsequently arrested by the Mumbai Police.